Welcome new Weekend Morning Meteorologist, Jessica Camuto!

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — News 19 has a new face joining The Weather Authority!

Jessica Camuto is News 19’s new Weekend Morning Meteorologist and her first ‘official’ day on-air was August 22.

Jessica is originally from a small town in western New York, called Dansville. She previously worked at a Nexstar sister station in Elmira, New York, WETM 18-News, where she was the Weekday Morning Meteorologist. She also filled in at their sister stations, WUTR in Utica and WIVB in Buffalo.

She loves severe weather and covered lots of winter weather in her three years in New York. Jessica is excited about some warmer temperatures in the Valley!

News 19 is equally excited to have Jessica join our weather team.

