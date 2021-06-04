Weekend weather: some occasional storms expected!

Slightly drier air Friday cut out heavy downpours for the day, but a surge of muggy air arriving this weekend brings more storms with locally-heavy rainfall: especially on Sunday!

Both Saturday and Sunday feel like early summertime: muggy mornings in the 60s, sticky afternoons in the lower-to-middle 80s, and a light breeze from the south.

So how will rain impact outdoor plans? Saturday’s downpours generally occur in the hottest part of the day: from around 11 AM to 7 PM. The best chance of measuring at least 0.10″ of rainfall is south of Huntsville, but a quick shot of heavy rain could happen almost anywhere in this warm, humid air mass!

Sunday’s rain looks a bit more widespread and long-lasting. In fact, scattered showers and a few storms may be ongoing between 7 AM and 10 AM Sunday, and we’ll keep seeing some occasional showers and storms throughout the afternoon and evening.

The reason for the downpours increasing so quickly: an upper-air low spinning to the west sends a pipeline of tropical air northward from the Gulf of Mexico Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

That thick humidity alone is enough for some scattered storms; storms become more numerous because of the moisture combined with the ‘muscle’ (lift) provided by the nearby jet stream.

No matter if you are traveling this summer or just staying home by the neighborhood pool, stay ahead of the storms with the Live Alert 19 app, which will let you know when lightning and heavy rainfall are near your location.

Track the rain and storms with WHNT.com’s Interactive Radar or swipe over to the radar feature on Live Alert 19! You can also get up-to-date, location-based alerts wherever you are on Live Alert 19. Download it today for iOS and Android.

How long do the storms stick around?

Let’s be clear here. It won’t rain every single day at your place, and it won’t rain in every place every single day. These are hit-or-miss, unevenly-distributed thunderstorms: not big, widespread soakers that give everyone the same kind of weather at the same time!

Sunday, Monday and Tuesday look wettest in general, but even beyond the that, some spotty storms last through the end of next week. Cumulative rainfall through next Friday could exceed four inches in some spots while others see only around one to two inches in all.

Looking for the rest of the forecast? It’s always online at WHNT.com/Weather and in the “Daily Forecast” section on Live Alert 19!

-Jason

Connect with me!

Facebook

Twitter (@simpsonwhnt)