Weekend Weather Looks Warm And Dry

It certainly hasn’t felt much like Fall to round out the work week, and this weekend looks no different. The mainly dry weather continues today and Sunday. I say mainly because it’s not totally outside the realm of possibility we could see a brief sprinkle in one or two spots today, but there’s just not any chance of any meaningful rain in the forecast today, so we’re keeping the rain chance below 10%, and thus off the board today.

Temperatures remain above average through the weekend. Highs in the mid to upper 70s isn’t exactly unprecedented in early November. In fact, it’s quite normal for us to be this warm, although it’s certainly above average for this time of year. We’ll stay warmer and drier than average through the first half of November it appears. You can learn more about the forecast for next week in our forecast discussion.

Download Live Alert 19 for iOS or Android.

– Alex Puckett

Follow me on Twitter and Facebook