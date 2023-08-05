This weekend will bring a chance for some scattered showers and storms to the Tennesee Valley. With the return of ample moisture and the heating of the day, some scattered showers and storms will be possible through the weekend and into Monday.

An area of high pressure in the Gulf of Mexico will bring that moisture north into the Tennessee Valley. Not only will the humidity make it feel sticky this weekend, but it will also allow for some showers and storms to develop.

Some of these storms could be strong or even severe at times. There will be multiple days with a chance for severe storms. Sunday and Monday will be the days with the greatest chance for severe storms producing damaging winds. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted much of the area in a slight risk for severe storms on Monday. This means that there could be a few severe storms capable of producing wind damage on Sunday and Monday.

Any storm this weekend could produce heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. The impacts will be localized flooding, wind damage, and dangerous lightning.

Storms could pop up and move in quickly, make sure you have our Live Alert 19 app downloaded to your phone, so you can get alerted.