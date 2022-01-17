Weekend Recap – Snow Versus No Snow

It was a crazy weekend weather-wise! Some of us saw heavy snow while others didn’t see a flake. Northeast Alabama and the higher terrain had the most.





The higher elevations of Lookout, Sand, Brindlee, Monte Sano, and other mountains saw the most. It was almost all about elevation with this system. Some didn’t see anything. Morgan County was literally split in half. Snowy to the east and just wet to the west. By the way, Huntsville International officially had a “TRACE” of snow Sunday.

Snow Versus No Snow

There was a hole in western Morgan County back into Lawrence County. No snow in Decatur through Hillsboro on Sunday morning. Northeast Alabama had as much as five inches!

SNOW

NO SNOW

We get a break from the snow for the workweek. We’ll see what happens this weekend with a risk of light snow or flurries!

Ben Smith