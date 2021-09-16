Weekend Plans? Be Prepared For Scattered Showers & Storms

Our unsettled, soggy weather pattern remains in the forecast through the weekend. It won’t rain the whole time, but be prepared for periods of rain and storms. Let’s start with high school football!





Albertville and Grissom squared off Thursday. Only a few showers are possible. Let’s hope for a dry game as the chances for rain through this evening are slim. Friday night there will be a few more showers around. Again, it’s hit and miss. It won’t rain at every stadium on Friday night! Have Live Alert 19 ready for rain and possible storms!

This Weekend

There are several events this weekend including the Monte Sano Art Festival and the Lincoln County Fair. It will be warm and humid with scattered showers and storms at times. Again, it will be uneven through the weekend. Be prepared for locally heavy rain Saturday and/or Sunday.





College Football

Alabama at Florida – Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium – Gainesville, FL – 2:30pm CT – News 19

Alabama travels to Florida Saturday for a Top 25 SEC showdown. We will have the game on News 19. It will be warm and humid in Gainesville. Showers and storms are likely! Have your rain gear and poncho! Highs will be in the middle 80s with upper 70s to lower 80s in the 4th quarter.

Auburn at Penn State – Beaver Stadium – State College, PA – 6:30pm

Auburn heads to Happy Valley this weekend to take on Penn State. Showers are possible across central Pennsylvania during the day on Saturday. There is a chance rain moves east away from the stadium by game time or into the second half. Be ready for scattered showers. Have Live Alert 19 just in case!

2pm Saturday

6pm Saturday

9pm Saturday

Our pattern locally won’t change much. There is a chance of showers and storms each day over the next seven days. It’s going to be a long time before we have sunshine and lower humidity.