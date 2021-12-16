WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Rainy Saturday, Cooler Sunday

Showers and storms begin early Saturday morning, with the cold front still well to our northwest. We may get a lull in the rain at times, but the cold front will bring more showers and storms by Saturday afternoon and evening. Thankfully, the dynamics (the “muscle” to help get storms going) and the instability (the fuel for thunderstorms) won’t be sufficient Saturday for severe weather.

That front clear’s out Sunday, but clouds will linger behind the front. We’ll see temperatures drop quite a bit Sunday, with highs in the 50s. Highs Sunday into the start of next week will actually be fairly close to average for this time of year, but considering how warm December has been so far, it will definitely feel chilly as we head into next week.