There is chatter out there of snow this weekend. It just doesn’t look like a big deal for the Tennessee Valley. Limited moisture is in the forecast Saturday and Sunday. Sprinkles and a few flurries are possible. I don’t think it will be more than that.

One thing we look for is model consistency and that’s something we don’t have with this one. Data is all over the place. Some have zero, while others bring in a period of light rain/sprinkles and a few flurries. Arctic air isn’t in the forecast either. Even if we get a little snow, it’s not going to stick around.

MODEL #1

This one brings in rain Saturday afternoon with a mix of rain and snow as cold air moves in. The moisture quickly exits Saturday night. There could be a few flurries on Sunday afternoon with this one as well. No big deal.

Model #2

“Searching for scraps” with this one. Not much moisture is in the forecast. Only a few flurries are possible Sunday with nothing at all on Saturday.

Bottom line: Don’t get your hopes up. We will try again later. It will be colder this weekend. No 60s like we saw Wednesday and what we will see Thursday and Friday.

BEN SMITH