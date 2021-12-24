Weather won’t cause any travel issues for the Tennessee Valley

Planning on traveling this Holiday Weekend, well I’m happy to say there will be no issues weather-wise! An area of high pressure to the south of the area will lead to a southerly wind flow. This southerly breezy will be sustained at 5-15 mph with gusts of 20 mph or higher possible. Before heading out in travels, make sure you secure your decorations so they do not fly away.

This southerly breeze will help bump temperatures into the upper 60s today. Temperatures will continue to warm heading through the Holiday weekend, with highs expected to reach the low 70s. On Christmas Day there will be the potential to see near-record warmth. The warmest Christmas Day on record, in Huntsville, was in 2016 when the high temperature reached 77 degrees. If we were to reach 73 degrees on Saturday, it would tie the second warmest Christmas on record.

Rudolph to light the way for Santa

Santa is on his way to delivering presents to all the good boys and girls around the world! The weather, here in our area, will cause no issue for Santa and his reindeer! Even though we will see some passing clouds, luckily Rudolph will be leading the way and providing plenty of light with his bright red nose! The southerly breeze will continue overnight helping to keep temperatures on the mild side, with lows tonight expected to only fall into the 50s.

