This coming weekend is Independence Day Weekend and The Camp at MidCity has a lot to offer over the weekend. There will be all kinds of food, drinks, live music, contests and a fireworks show.

The event starts Friday, July 1, at noon when The Camp opens. There will be BBQ, ribs, red/white/blue drinks, and refresher with bomb pop. The Buck’d up band will play Friday evening at 7 PM.

Saturday is filled with more food and fun throughout the whole day. It starts with yoga at 8:30 AM on the HP lawn. Bands will start playing at 2 PM followed by a Mullet and Mustache Contest at 8 PM. At 9 PM the band New Respects will play before and after fireworks.

The fireworks show will take place at 9:30 PM on Saturday night. The show is slated for 20 minutes with around 3,500 bursts.

There will be more fun on Sunday with The Camp being open from 8 AM to 6 PM. There will be more food, live music and local vendors for the Market at MidCity. The Market at MidCity will run from 1 PM – 5 PM on Sunday. During this time there will be a watermelon carving contest. Please bring your pre-carved watermelon to The Camp at 1 PM to be judged.