FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WHNT) — The country music band Alabama is prepping for June Jam in Fort Payne and Chief Meteorologist Danielle Dozier took a visit to the area ahead of the event for Weather Wednesday!

Danielle got to speak to members of Alabama, tour the Alabama Fan Club and Museum and hear about the lineup for the event, which takes place at the VFW Fairgrounds on June 3rd.

Alabama hosted June Jam in its hometown of Fort Payne for 16 years from 1982 to 1997. Randy Owen announced the event would be making a comeback in 2023.

Mary Jones is the manager of the fan club, and she spoke with Danielle about the history of June Jam and great performers from years past.

Jones also gave Danielle a tour of the Alabama Fan Club and Museum! The museum includes photos, outfits and even a van among other memorabilia from the band’s history.

Owen, a founding band member, spoke about the event, what it means to the community and what this year’s comeback will include. Owen noted there will be a tribute to Jeff Cook.

“It’s something that we want to see go on long after we’re here,” Owen said.

Another founding member of the band, Teddy Gentry, talked with Danielle about how the event brings together the community, the band and some of their musical friends together in Fort Payne. He added that this is one of the only times they are able to get together with some of their musical friends.

Gentry also talked about the importance of doing this in Fort Payne for him as a native and the importance of the event for the community.

Lisa Cook discussed some of the logistics of the event with Danielle like the lineup, parking and other last-minute details.

The event kicks off with fan appreciation week, which includes Teddy’s Singing with the Stars talent contest on Thursday, June 1 at 6 p.m. at the Fort Payne City Hall auditorium.

The next day, Friday, June 2, Lisa will host a brunch at Cook Castle from 10 a.m. to noon at Cook Castle on top of Lookout Mountain. Tickets are $35. The event will benefit the Jeff & Lisa Cook Foundation.

The folks who will be joining Alabama for the 17th June Jam include Jamey Johnson, Randy Travis, The Oak Ridge Boys, The Frontmen, Exile, Mark Wills, Neal McCoy, Dailey & Vincent, Home Free, The Malpass Brother, Dee Jay Silver, The Isaacs, Chapel Hart and Worth the Wait.

To see more of Danielle’s time in Fort Payne ahead of the event, you can see the recap at the top of this article.