FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — This week’s Weather Wednesday brought us to Florence, where we showcased a number of different things the city has to offer from the beautiful campus of the University of North Alabama to Trowbridge’s Ice Cream Bar!

Chief Meteorologist Danielle Dozier first spoke with the president of The University of North Alabama (UNA), Dr. Ken Kitts about the history of the campus and what the campus has to offer. UNA began as LaGrange College back in Leighton, Alabama in the early 1800s. It moved to Florence and changed names numerous times before becoming UNA in the early 1970s.

Trowbridge’s Ice Cream Bar was the next stop and it truly is a staple of the community. It’s a third-generation owned ice cream shop that’s been in its current location since 1918. They are known for their orange-pineapple ice cream but the shop features food as well.

Boiler Room is a great place to come to be social! It features a bar, restaurant and four-lane bowling alley among other things. It’s in the basement of the boutique Stricklin Hotel in Downtown Florence. Olivia Bradford, Director of Communications for the Shoals Chamber told us there is also a boutique shop and restaurant within the same building. She told us about all of the wonderful small businesses in Florence.

Next up was Graffiti Alley in Downtown Florence where artists can come and be creative and we finished our wonderful tour of Florence at McFarland Park, learning a bit about the importance of the Tennessee River.

Tune in next week for the last Summer edition of Weather Wednesday on July 27!