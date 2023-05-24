GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Chief Meteorologist Danielle Dozier is back in the community for Weather Wednesdays this summer and she started this year off at the scenic Lake Guntersville State Park!

During Danielle’s visit to Lake Guntersville State Park, she heard about what activities and events the park has to offer guests and even got to sample some of the food from the Pinecrest Dining Room at the park.

The park rests on the banks of the Tennessee River. There, you can do anything from hiking to swimming to even ziplining – which Danielle got the chance to do!

Among the activities available at the park are an 18-hole championship golf course, the Screaming Eagle Zipline, a beach complex, an outdoor nature center, excellent fishing in Alabama’s largest lake, 36 miles of hiking and biking trails, weekly guided hikes, and a ‘day-use’ area.

Michael Jeffreys District Superintendent Northeast Alabama State Parks spoke with Danielle about these activities.

Danielle also spoke to Indya Guthrie, a park naturalist about events that will be coming to Lake Guntersville.

The Chef at the Lake Guntersville Lodge, Scott Bond even let our Chief Meteorologist try some of the dishes they serve at the park’s lodge. Some of the dishes have been served for a long time, but some are new, Lodge told Danielle.

She also learned about some of the ingredients Bond uses for his dishes at the lodge.

Guthrie spent some time explaining to Danielle and our viewers how to spot poison ivy.

To see more of Danielle’s Weather Wednesday visit to the state park, you can see a recap of the events in the video player at the top of this article.