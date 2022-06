The 3rd Saturday Sunset Cruise-In is taking place Saturday, June 18 in Fort Payne. The event will take place in Downtown Fort Payne from 5 PM – 9 PM.

There will be more than 200 classic cars, food and live music at the cruise-in. This is an event for the whole family, and while there is no cost to attend the event, be sure to bring money to purchase food.

The weather looks to cool down slightly over the weekend. It will still be warm across the area, so remember to stay hydrated.