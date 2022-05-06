Double Rainbow. Photo: Tyler Elkins

Pileus Cloud. Photo: Cheneal Wimberley

Small Hail. Megan Roberts

Severe thunderstorms moved through the Tennessee Valley Friday afternoon, dropping hail and producing damaging wind gusts. There were reports of some power lines and trees down across North Alabama.

Check out some of these pictures from News 19 viewers! One pic is a double rainbow in Muscle Shoals. Another picture came in from Huntsville of a pileus cloud, or “cap” which forms with strong thunderstorms. There were even pictures of hail!

A low-pressure system crossed the area and combined with the heating and moisture of the day to bring thunderstorms. Showers will continue into Saturday but no more severe weather is expected.