Weather Looks Good For Stargazers

As the Perseid meteor shower begins to pick up more, the weather looks pretty fantastic for those looking to catch a few meteors.

While we’re still a week away from the peak of the shower, the weather looks great through Friday night for viewing this shower. Best viewing will be away from city lights, between midnight and dawn. Moonlight will make this year’s Perseids a bit less vibrant as previous years, but a little patience might pay off over the next few nights. If you happen to snap any pictures of something interesting in the sky, send it to us using Live Alert 19 on your phone.

– Alex Puckett

