During the evening hours of March 28th, a strong cold front pushed through the Tennessee Valley. Discrete supercells developed ahead of a mainline that passed through the region during the evening hours. These cells merged into the quasi-linear convective system as it progressed eastward. The storms that developed produced damaging winds, heavy rainfall, and tornadoes. Thankfully there were no reported injuries or fatalities related to these storms.

The first tornado to touch down that evening was an EF-1 tornado in Franklin County, Tennessee. This tornado touched down to the north of Branchville then tracked northeast for around 1.5 miles before lifting to the southwest of Brown Mill. This was a short-lived tornado but did lead to some damage across the area. Numerous trees were snapped and uprooted along U.S Highway 64 and shingles were peeled off residential homes and barns.

Two short-lived tornadoes touched down in northern Alabama, one in DeKalb and one in Jackson county. In Jackson County, a weak EF-0 tornado briefly touched down just after 8:00 pm. This brief tornado touched down north of Pisgah then tracked northeast for just over 1.5 miles before lifting northwest of Rosalie. This was a short-lived tornado but did lead to some damage across the area. Two homes in the damage path sustained damage to the roof and a barn roof was ripped completely off then tossed over 200 yards.

The second tornado was an EF-1 that touched down just after 8:15 pm northwest of Fort Payne. Once it touched down, the tornado then tracked northeast crossing over highway 59 before lifting west of Valley Head. This was a short-lived tornado, traveling 2.5 miles while on the ground. Along this damaged path, numerous large pine trees snapped and were uprooted. Near County Road 885, a large tree fell on a home leading to significant roof damage.

Along with the three tornadoes that touched down across the Tennessee Valley that evening, some saw heavy rainfall and strong winds. Some of the stronger storms produced wind gusts speeds between 55-60 mph, which led to some trees coming down. These strong to severe storms also produced some small hail. Some local reports of small hail were also noted with these storms, ranging from 0.5-1.25 inches in diameter.

