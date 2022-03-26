On March 25th, 2021 a potent storm system pushed through the region leading to the threat of severe weather. Throughout the morning the instability increased along with the wind shear. High values of wind shear supported rotating storms. Ahead of a strong cold front passage, a warm front pushed northward. The passage of this warm front ushered warm, unstable air into the region. The environmental parameters this day were supportive of significant and long-track tornadoes, prompting the Storm Prediction Center to issue a level-5 “High Risk” for severe storms. A “High Risk” means strong to violent tornadoes, damaging winds of 80 mph, and large hail.

The first tornado to touchdown around 12:15 pm and was one of the four EF-3 tornadoes that tracked through the region that day. Along with the four EF-3, there were three EF-2, and three EF-1 tornadoes, in total ten touchdown that day. There were a total of 28 injuries and unfortunately six individuals lost their lives. All six fatalities were related to the most intense tornadoes.

The strongest tornado that moved across the state that day was an EF-3 Tornado with peak winds of 150 mph. This tornado touchdown just south of the Sawyerville community in Hale County. The tornado rapidly intensified as it tracked northeastward, passing through five counties in total. Damage ranged from uprooted/snapped trees, loss of roofing, extensive damage to buildings, and some residential homes destroyed. Some of the most extensive damage associated with this tornado was in Bibb County where there were three areas of concentrated structural damage. Some of this damage included a metal farm building crashed into an adjacent building and a farm building collapsed. This single long-track tornado is the 7th longest in the state’s history.

This long-track tornado produced a damage path of over 80 miles across five counties; Hale, Perry, Bibb, Chilton, and Shelby counties. It is estimated that the tornado was on the ground for over 90 minutes. With all the extensive damaged from this long-track tornado there were 13 injuries, but thankfully no fatalities. Of the 13 injuries, six minor injuries occurred in Hale County and the other five occurred in Bibb County.

There were two other long-track EF-3 tornadoes that tracked through central Alabama that day. The first one above touched down near West Blocton and traveled northeastward for a little over 50 miles before lifting near Camp Winnataska. This tornado traveled through three counties; Bibb, Shelby, and St. Clair counties. Damage ranged from uprooted trees to completely destroying residential buildings. The tornado had peak winds of 140 mph and five individuals were injured.

The third long-track EF-3 Tornado touchdown southeast of Ragland in Calhoun County then tracked northeast into Cherokee County. Where the tornado touched down, trees were uprooted and snapped, it then rapidly intensified. A large farm home was demolished, Ragans Chapel sustained major damage, farm buildings, and mobile homes were destroyed. Six individuals lost their life and ten others were injured.

