On this day in 1969, Hurricane Camille made landfall along the Gulf Coast. Camille is the second-most intense storm and one of only four category five hurricanes to strike the continental United States. The storm packed a punch with wind speeds close to 200 mph at landfall.

While the center of the storm made landfall along the Mississippi coast, the storm impacts were wide-reaching, including parts of Alabama. Hurricane-force winds were observed all the way to Dauphin Island and Grand Bay, Alabama.

The storm surge was also a large impact of the storm. Pass Christian, Mississippi recorded a devastating storm tide of 24.6 feet. Along the Alabama Gulf Coast, tides were almost 10 feet above the astronomical tide.

Hurricane Camille | Source: NOAA/NWS Mobile/Pensacola

A lot of the damage resulted from the rising water along the coast. The storm damage consisted of downed trees and powerlines, washed-out roads, roof damage and partial building destruction.

In total, the storm resulted in 256 deaths, 143 along the coast, and 113 from flooding rains in Virginia. The estimated total cost of the storm damage came in at $1.421 billion.