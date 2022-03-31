

Rain accumulation map (Courtesy of the National Weather Service)

A slow-moving cold front passed through the region between March 30th and 31st. Ahead of this frontal passage, an area of high pressure was in control of the region, keeping dry air in place through the early portions of March 30th. By the overnight hours into the early morning hours of March 31st, winds shifted more out of the south allowing for moisture to be advected into the region. The moisture riched environment helped support steady moderate rainfall during the first half of the day.

By the mid-afternoon hours, the atmosphere began to destabilize increasing the potential for thunderstorm development. It did take some time instability levels were supportive of thunderstorm development. By the evening commute, storms were firing up in northwestern Alabama. Along the front itself, discrete supercells developed, most of which rotating leading to tornado warnings being issued. Heavy rainfall, strong winds, and even small hail accompanied these severely warned cells as they moved through the region. Heavy rainfall was especially noted in portions of southern middle Tennessee, where 3 to 6 inches fell. There was only one confirmed tornado from this severe weather event, this was near the Hartselle and Priceville communities.

Severe storms leave damage across the Tennessee Valley

The most significant damage that occurred from this weather system was associated with an EF-2 tornado that touched down in Morgan County. This tornado touched down near the Hartselle community and traveled 8.5 miles northeast before lifting northeast of Priceville. The tornado was on the ground for around 20 minutes and produced significant damage along the 8.5-mile-long path. Peak winds associated with this tornado were 115 mph there were thankfully no fatalities or injuries.

Gas station on E Upper River Rd in Priceville

An RV blew over on top of a truck near Thompson Road and Peach Orchard Road in Priceville on Thursday night.



Damage on S. Bethel Road in Priceville (Photo: Shevaun Bryan/WHNT)

Tree down on home on Autumn Woods Trail (Photo: Kristen Conner/WHNT)

Above is a look at some of the damage left behind by this tornado. In the area where the tornado initially touched down, several mobile homes were damaged and some of the debris was found half a mile northeast of the location. Many large hardwood trees were uprooted and snapped along the entire damaged path. many residential homes also sustained some minor damage to the roof and siding.

For more detailed information head over to the National Weather Service in Huntsville’s Page.