Between April 18th and 21st in 2006, the Tennessee Valley experienced unseasonable temperatures and very active weather. Temperatures across the area were well above average with highs in the low 80s to the low 90s. The warm temperatures combined with modest dewpoint values led to an unstable environment.

Multiple disturbances tracked through the region to help ignite storms during the afternoon and evening hours. The worst of the weather looked to be concentrated in northeast Alabama, with numerous large hail and damaging winds reports. The hail size from this event ranged from a quarter to nearly 2 inches in diameter, nearing golf ball size! In total, the National Weather Service in Huntsville received 71 storm reports.

Record High Temperatures

Above is a look at the recorded high temperatures for both the Huntsville and Muscle Shoals area during this time period. First let’s take a look at the Huntsville area, where the record high temperature was broken on April 18th, with a high of 90 degrees. The first two days of this four-day stretch were well above average with temperatures nearing 90 degrees both days. On April 19th, the recorded high temperature was 91 degrees, one degree shy of the record set back in 1925. Although the 20th and 21st were slightly cooler, temperatures were still slightly above average for this time of year. The average temperatures during the four-day span were 85 degrees. Normally the high would be 76 degrees, so highs this year were 9 degrees warmer.

Similar to Huntsville, Muscle Shoals saw record-breaking heat during the first two half of this event. In the Muscle Shoals area, there were two days where a record high was observed. This was on the 18th and 19th when temperatures reached 93 and 91 degrees. The second half of this period was closer to average but was still slightly warm. The average temperatures during the four-day span were 86 degrees. Normally the high would be 75.5 degrees, so highs this year were about 9 degrees warmer.

Severe Weather Season Stats

Above is a graphic showing the number of tornadoes that have occurred in each county from 1950 to 2021. Madison County has seen the most tornadoes with a total of 80 and Marshall county is second with 72. Typically the month of April is the most active for the Tennessee Valley, between 1950 and 2019 the area saw 166 tornadoes. Taking a look back to 2021, there were no records of tornadoes that touched down.

Total Tornadoes so far in 2022

The weather this year has certainly been a rollercoaster ride so far! When it comes to severe weather, the Tennessee Valley has seen 7 tornadoes. Of the seven tornadoes, two were EF-1 strength and five were EF-0 strength. Thankfully, although we have seen multiple rounds of severe weather already this April, no tornadoes have touched down. The storm impacts we have seen so far this month are wind damage and hail.

