It is springtime and maybe you are thinking about planting soon. You may want to consider holding off on planting anything sensitive to the cold.

Frost and freezes can occur well into April and May across the Tennessee Valley. Huntsville’s average last spring freeze is on April 1, but the latest freeze took place on May 7 in 1944. The above chart includes the average and latest spring freezes for locations in north Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

During the spring growing season the National Weather Service (NWS) will issue frost and freeze alerts ahead of an impending frost or freeze. A frost advisory is issued when temperatures are forecasted to be between 33 and 35 degrees. In addition to the temperatures, winds must be light and the sky must also be clear for a frost advisory to be issued. When it comes to freezes, the NWS can issue a freeze watch or a freeze warning.

A freeze watch is issued when temperatures are expected to reach 32 degrees or lower in the next 12-48 hours. A freeze warning is issued when temperatures are expected to reach 32 degrees or lower for at least 3 consecutive hours.

So if you are planning to put plants in the ground soon, be mindful that spring freezes can occur late in the season. If you have already planted for this season watch for frost and freeze alerts and be sure to cover up those plants before a frost or freeze.