WOODVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Meteorologist Jessica Camuto had the opportunity to visit students at Woodville High School on both Monday and Tuesday. She spoke with PreK through eleventh grade about what it is like to be a meteorologist, and why she got into meteorology and weather safety.

The students also learned about the April 27 Tornado Outbreak, how the area saw three rounds of severe weather, and how 92 tornado warnings were issued that day. Along with this event, the students learned about the Blizzard of ’93 and how the other types of winter precipitation we can see.

At the end of the presentation, the students had the opportunity to ask Jessica questions. Many questions ranged from tornadoes to how hurricanes develop. Students were also able to tour the Storm Hunter 19 vehicle and take photos!

If you are interested in the Weather Authority visiting your school, you can connect with us on social media or email us.