STEVENSON, Ala. (WHNT) — On Monday morning, Meteorologist Jessica Camuto had the opportunity to visit Kindergarten students at Stevenson Elementary.

While visiting, Jessica spoke to the students about weather safety, what it’s like to be a meteorologist, and the difference between a tornado watch and a warning. They were also given a tour of Storm Hunter 19.

Jessica read them a children’s book called ‘The Meteorologist in Me’. After she finished the book, many students happily said they wanted to be a meteorologist when they grew up!

With Halloween one day away, the students were excited to tell Jessica about their costume ideas and their trick-or-treating plans. They were also excited to hear what the forecast would be for Halloween night straight from a meteorologist!

At the end of the visit, students had the opportunity to take photos with Storm Hunter 19 and took home their very own coloring pagebook to help further their learning of the weather.

If you are interested in the Weather Authority visiting your school, you can connect with us on social media or email us.