COLLINSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Meteorologist Jessica Camuto had the opportunity to visit students ranging from preschool to high school-aged Tuesday afternoon. The students were part of Shine Homeschool at the Collinsville Baptist Church.

While visiting, Jessica spoke to the students about severe weather safety, what it’s like to be a meteorologist, and the difference between a tornado watch and a warning.

The students also learned about the Blizzard of ’93 and the April 27 Tornado Outbreak.

At the end of the presentation, the students had the opportunity to ask Jessica questions. Many had questions ranging from tornadoes to how a hurricane develops. The students also had the opportunity to speak with Jessica and take pictures with her after the talk.

