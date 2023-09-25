MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — On Monday morning, Meteorologist Jessica Camuto had the opportunity to visit Kindergarten students at Midtown Elementary School in Madison.

There were many ‘future meteorologists in the making’ within the group Jessica visited.

While visiting, Jessica spoke to the students about weather safety, what it is like to be a meteorologist, and the difference between a ‘cupcake watch’ and a ‘cupcake warning’, aka a tornado watch and a warning, and gave them a tour of Storm Hunter 19.

At the end of the visit, students had the opportunity to take photos with Storm Hunter 19 and took home their very own coloring pagebook to help further their learning of the weather.

If you are interested in the Weather Authority visiting your school, you can connect with us on social media or send us an email.