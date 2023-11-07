MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — On Tuesday morning, Meteorologist Jessica Camuto had the opportunity to visit fifth-grade students at Legacy Elementary in Madison.

While visiting, Jessica spoke to the students about weather safety, what it’s like to be a meteorologist, and the difference between a tornado watch and a warning. The students also learned about the Blizzard of ’93 and the April 27 Tornado Outbreak.

Along with the weather presentation, the students were given a tour of Storm Hunter 19. The students learned how meteorologists use this vehicle to give viewers live views of what is going on during severe weather events.

At the end of the visit, students had the opportunity to take photos with Storm Hunter 19 and ask any questions they had for Jessica.

