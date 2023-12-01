HOLLYWOOD, Ala. (WHNT) – Meteorologist Jessica Camuto had the opportunity to visit students at Hollywood Elementary School on Friday morning.

Jessica and the students talked about the upcoming winter season and the different types of precipitation we see here in North Alabama.

Many students knew the temperature at which water freezes and the process that allows water to go from a solid to a liquid!

Jessica also spoke with the students about what it’s like to be a meteorologist and the importance of weather safety. Every student knew the safest place to be during severe storms and tornadoes.

At the end of the visit, students had the opportunity to ask questions and tell her some of their weather stories.

If you are interested in the Weather Authority visiting your school, you can connect with us on social media or email us.