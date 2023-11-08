TOWN CREEK, Ala. (WHNT) — On Wednesday morning, Meteorologist Jessica Camuto had the opportunity to visit students at Hazlewood Elementary in Town Creek.

While visiting the school, Jessica spoke with students from grades Pre-K through 6th. Before she arrived for her visit, the students worked hard preparing and learning all things weather from the cloud types to how to make a tornado in a bottle.

Weather Authority visits Legacy Elementary

During the visit, the students learned what it’s like to be a meteorologist, how tornadoes form, and most importantly where to go when a tornado warning is issued. The students also learned about the April 27 Tornado Outbreak and the impact we saw in North Alabama.

At the end of the presentation, the students had the opportunity to ask Jessica questions. Many had questions ranging from how many people she works with at the station to how dust devils develops. The students also had the opportunity to speak with Jessica and take pictures with her after the talk.

Weather Authority visits Shine Homeschool in Collinsville

If you are interested in the Weather Authority visiting your school, you can connect with us on social media or email us.