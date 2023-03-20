On Monday morning, Meteorologist Jessica Camuto had the opportunity to visit Kindergarten students at Hazel Green Elementary School. While it was the first day of Spring, the freezing temperatures had it feeling more like Winter.

While visiting, Jessica spoke to the students about weather safety, what it is like to be a meteorologist, and the difference between a ‘cookie watch’ and ‘cookie warning’; a tornado watch and a warning, and gave them a tour of Storm Hunter 19,

At the end of the visit, students had the opportunity to take photos with Storm Hunter 19 and took home their very own coloring page book to help further their learning of the weather!

If you are interested in the Weather Authority visiting your school, email us!