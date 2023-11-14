GRANT, Ala. (WHNT) – Meteorologist Jessica Camuto had the opportunity to visit two classes at Kate Duncan Smith DAR Elementary in Grant, on Tuesday morning.

Jessica was invited by the Retired Senior Volunteer Program of Marshall County to be a Celebrity Reader. She read “A Red Rubber Boot Day,” read a weather-related book, and helped the students with their red rubber boot craft activity.

While visiting the classes, Jessica spoke with the students about what it is like to be a meteorologist and the importance of weather safety. Every student knew the safest place to be during severe storms and tornadoes.

Regarding a rainy day, the students said they enjoyed jumping in rain puddles and making mud pies, just like Jessica when she was younger.

If you are interested in the Weather Authority visiting your school, you can connect with us on social media or email us.