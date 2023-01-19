On Wednesday, News 19 Meteorologist Jessica Camuto had the opportunity to visit Clark Memorial Elementary School in Winchester Tennessee! While there she spoke with eager kindergarteners about everything weather!

Jessica spoke to the student about her job as a meteorologist at News 19 and what goes into putting together a forecast! She taught them about weather safety, especially the difference between a watch and a warning. She also made sure they all knew to have multiple ways to receive weather alerts.

Before leaving the students were read a weather-related book, given a tour of Storm Hunter 19, and weather-related coloring sheets to take home. Jessica says it is always a joy to visit students this young because it is important for them to learn weather safety at a young age and there is nothing better than seeing the joy on their faces when they learn something new!