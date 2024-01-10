WINCHESTER, Ten. (WHNT) — On Wednesday afternoon, Meteorologist Jessica Camuto had the opportunity to visit Clark Memorial Elementary School in Winchester Tennessee!

While there she spoke with eager kindergarteners about everything weather and read them a weather-related children’s book.

Jessica spoke to the student about her job as a meteorologist at News 19 and what goes into putting together a forecast! She taught them about weather safety, especially the difference between a watch and a warning.

Before leaving students learned what ingredients are needed for a tornado to form and then saw it in action with a tornado in a bottle experiment. Two students from the class assisted Jessica with adding wind shear to get the tornado going!

Jessica says it’s always a joy to visit students this young because there’s nothing better than seeing the joy on their faces when they learn something new!

If you are interested in the Weather Authority visiting your school, you can connect with us on social media or email us.