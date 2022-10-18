ARDMORE, AL (WHNT) – On a chilly Tuesday morning, Weather Authority Meteorologist Jessica Camuto visited Cedar Hill Elementary to speak with kindergartners about weather!

While there she spoke to the students about her job, different weather information, and read a weather related book. The students were very excited to learn more about the subject they learned about the past month.

Freeze Warnings Again Wednesday Morning

After reading the book, the students had the opportunity to see Storm Hunter 19 up close! They learned how the Weather Authority uses this vehicle when tracking storms and winter weather.

Before leaving Jessica gave the students some weather related coloring sheets to help them remember what they learned!