ARDMORE, Ala. (WHNT) – Meteorologist Jessica Camuto had the opportunity to visit kindergarten students at Cedar Hill Elementary in Ardmore on Tuesday morning.

With the recent cold snap, Jessica and the students talked about the upcoming winter season and the different types of precipitation we see here in North Alabama.

They knew how ice melts to liquid, about evaporation, and how clouds form!

Jessica also spoke with the students about what it’s like to be a meteorologist and the importance of weather safety. Every student knew the safest place to be during severe storms and tornadoes.

At the end of the visit, students had the opportunity to ask questions and tell her some of their weather stories.

The big question they had was if North Alabama was going to see snow this Christmas. For that one, she told them they would need to watch the forecast closely during the month of December.

If you are interested in the Weather Authority visiting your school, you can connect with us on social media or email us.