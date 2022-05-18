On Tuesday, May 17th, Chief Meteorologist Danielle Dozier and Meteorologist Jessica Camuto traveled to Marshall County to visit the Albertville Middle School. These 7th grade Aggies learned all about what it takes to be a meteorologist, natural disasters, and how the Weather Authority forecasts the weather.

Some of the natural disasters that were discussed were the Blizzard of ’93, The Flood of ’73, and the deadly tornado outbreak of April 27th, 2011. The most important item these students learned about though, was weather safety. Having multiple ways to receive watches and warnings during a severe weather event and having a safety kit or plan in place were just some items discussed!

