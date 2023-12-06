HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – After a quiet workweek, a storm system will track through the region leading to the return of rain and storms.

A strong low-pressure system with a trailing cold front is forecast to bring the threat of storms and heavy rain this weekend. Ahead of this system, a warm front will push north surging moisture into the region bumping dew points into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

Our area will be located in a region known as the ‘warm sector’, between the cold and warm front. In that area, the most unstable air will be located supporting the development of strong storms. Strong storm development will be supported by moist air from the Gulf of Mexico, some instability, and wind shear.

Isolated showers will start to track into the area on Saturday morning along with cloud cover. A storm or two can’t be ruled out for Northwest Alabama in the afternoon.

More widespread rain with embedded storms is forecast to spread into the area late Saturday evening through Sunday morning. A line of storms will develop along the front and track east. At this vantage point, this line looks to enter Northwest Alabama between 6-8 pm.

With an unstable environment in place and plenty of wind shear, a change of wind speed or direction with height, some strong to severe storms will be possible. The best chance for the strongest storms to develop will be along and west of I-65.

Potential Storm Impacts

The main impacts storms will pose for the area will be heavy rain, strong winds, and lightning. Rain totals this weekend will range from one to two inches, with isolated higher amounts possible with thunderstorms.

In regards to winds, gusts outside of storms will range from 30 to 35 mph. Storms that develop will have the capability to produce 40 mph gusts or higher. Winds this strong could lead to isolated power outages and downed tree limbs.

