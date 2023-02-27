Schools nationwide celebrate Read Across America Week, including schools throughout the Tennessee Valley. The National Education Association launched Read Across America Week in 1998 as a year-round program to celebrate reading.

Along with school districts across the area, News 19 Weather Authority members took part in some school events.

Chief Meteorologist Danielle Dozier had the opportunity to visit students at Eva School in Morgan County on Monday. She read to students in grades first through third. They were reading Dr. Seuss’s books so she brought one of her favorites: The Cat In The Hat.

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto also had the opportunity to visit students at Hazel Green Elementary School on Monday. Jessica read to two first-grade classes and a third-grade class. Each class had an opportunity to learn a little bit about what being a meteorologist is like and read some weather-related books; one of which was perfectly titled The Cat and The Hat Oh Say Can You Say What’s The Weather Today!