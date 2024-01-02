HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Weather Authority is closely monitoring two disturbances that could bring a rain-snow mix to parts of the Tennessee Valley.

The first system will be a strong area of low pressure that is producing rain and snow showers across parts of the Southwest United States.

The above-mentioned low pressure will progress eastward Tuesday night into Wednesday evening. Ahead of the approaching system moisture content in the different levels of the atmosphere will increase. The amount of moisture over the region will contribute to the coverage of shower activity.

Timing and track will play a role in the shower activity we see here in North Alabama and Southern Middle Tennessee. The main impacts this system will pose are breezy conditions, cold air filtering in, and black ice potential on Thursday morning.

The latest model trends show the track of the system further south, closer to the Gulf Coast. This track would lead to limited coverage of showers on Wednesday, with the heaviest being concentrated well south of us.

In regards to timing, this is significant if we will see a rain-snow mix across the higher terrain in North Alabama. There is a small chance of isolated showers developing early Wednesday morning in Northwest Alabama. If this occurs, snowflakes could mix with rain.

Precipitation that develops will transition over to rain by midmorning. The greatest chance for rain shower development on Wednesday will be along and south of the Tennessee River. Areas north of the river will see more spotty rain coverage.

Later that evening lingering moisture will result in flurries in the higher terrain across Northeast Alabama. Colder and drier air will quickly move back in by Thursday morning as winds shift out of the northwest.

Lows are forecast to fall into the mid to upper 20s. Something we will be monitoring is the threat of black ice for the Thursday morning commute. Lingering moisture on bridges and overpasses will be at the greatest risk for black ice to form.

Weekend System

The second system the Weather Authority is monitoring will arrive by the weekend. At this vantage point, rain will arrive late Friday night and continue through Saturday morning. If there is enough cold air in place, higher terrain spots will have the potential to see flurries mixed in with the rain during the overnight hours.

This system will be the more impactful system this week, bringing widespread beneficial rain to the area. Pockets of moderate to heavy rain will be possible.

Stick with the Weather Authority for the latest forecast!