The Weather Authority is closely monitoring a strong cold front that will track through the region midweek. As of Sunday morning, the line of rain and embedded storms will move into northwest Alabama during the early morning commute. The steady rain will overspread the area from west to east through the morning.

While this passage will be during the afternoon and evening of Wednesday the severe weather threat looks low at this vantage point. While severe storm chances are low, the combination of wind shear, moisture, and instability will support the development of isolated strong storms. The greater chance for severe weather will be across Arkansas, Mississippi, and southern Alabama.

Storms that develop will have the capability of producing strong wind gusts, frequent lightning, and heavy rain. With a moisture-rich environment, rain totals will range from 1 to 2 inches. The main wind threat will be straight-line winds along the front as the storms move through. Gusts from those could be between 50-55 mph, isolated higher amounts with the strongest storms.

Outside of storms that develop, winds will be on the strong side. This is due to a tight pressure gradient associated with this front. Sustained winds are forecast to be between 5 to 15 mph and gusts upwards of 35 mph. Make sure you take the time to tie down loose items around your home.

The main threat to monitor on Wednesday will be the heavy rain. This could lead to a flooding concern, especially since the ground will still be saturated from the last rain event. It will be important to be on the lookout for ponding on roads, flash flooding, and rises in area creeks, rivers, and streams.

Please continue to monitor the forecast for the latest information!