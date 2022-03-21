The strong southerly winds forecasted will usher in warm air and moisture. This increase in moisture will lead to dewpoint values into the 60s by Tuesday afternoon. A moisture-rich environment will set the stage for impressive hourly precipitation rates with convection that passes through the region. Discrete thunderstorms are forecasted to develop across northwestern Alabama by mid to late afternoon, ahead of the main batch of rain. Once rain and thunderstorms become widespread, we will see the threat of flash flooding.

Rainfall by Tuesday evening will be moderate to heavy at times. Rainfall totals across the area look to range from 1-3 inches, with isolated higher amounts possible. This heavy rain threat will lead to a rise in creeks, streams, and rivers. Looking at the Excessive Rainfall Outlook, our region is at a Moderate Risk for flash flooding to occur.

Here is more information from the National Weather Service:

…FLOOD WATCH IS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON UNTIL WEDNESDAY MORNING…

WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

WHERE…Portions of northwestern and north central Alabama. The counties under the watch include Calbery, Cullman, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marion, Morgan, and Winston counties.

WHEN…From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning.

IMPACTS…Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood prone areas.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Ground conditions are saturated from recent heavy rainfall. A strong storm system will impact the area Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night, bringing the threat of heavy rainfall. Forecast rainfall totals of 2 to 3.5 inches are possible in the watch area. Any localized heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Heavy Rain & Strong Storms Possible Tuesday Evening

A storm system forecasted to pass through the region Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning is expected to bring the threat of heavy rainfall and strong winds. Southerly winds are forecasted to be sustained from 15-25 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph possible. Winds gusts associated with any strong to severe storms that do develop could be upwards of 50 mph. Gusty winds could lead to isolated power outages and weak trees falling over. Make sure you secure any loose items that may be outdoors.

Here is more information from the National Weather Service:

…Wind Advisory IS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING UNTIL WEDNESDAY MORNING…

WHAT…South Winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected.

WHERE…All of northern Alabama and portions of southern middle Tennessee

WHEN…From 10 am Tuesday to 7 am Wednesday

IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured items. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…Use extra caution while driving, especially when operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.