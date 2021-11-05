We Fall Back This Weekend

We’re at that time of year; Daylight Saving Time ends this Sunday! That means we “fall back” 1 hour Sunday. When we change the time, it’s a great chance to check and change the batteries in your smoke alarms and weather radios. The weather this weekend looks quite nice, with highs in the 60s and lots of sunshine, so I don’t mind an extra hour this weekend! For those of you who don’t like the time change, Alabama, the legislature passed a bill that would place us on daylight saving time year-round, but there’s a hold-up in getting that implemented.
Meteorologist Alex Puckett
