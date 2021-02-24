Waves Of Heavy Rain On The Way Friday Into The Weekend

I quipped last night at 10, “It’s fantastic umbrella shopping weather”. The weather this afternoon is fantastic. Highs will reach the 70s again, and there’s a beautiful clear blue sky across the Tennessee Valley. That weather won’t last much longer though. Heavy rain moves in later this week. A few showers will be possible as early as tonight as a front pushes through, starting around 7 pm and continuing past midnight. These would be light and spotty.

We remain mostly dry Thursday, but a rogue shower or two can’t be ruled out. By Thursday night, a shortwave disturbance coupled with that front lifting back north brings a round of rain. Rain will occasionally be heavy Friday.





Additional waves of rain are likely through the weekend as that front meanders around the mid-south, and additional small upper level disturbances pass by. While there may be breaks in the rain at times, when it is raining, rain could be heavy at times. A few rumbles of thunder are likely from Saturday night through Sunday.

Additional showers are likely moving into the start of next week. All told, this much rain could lead to some flooding issues. We’re expecting up to 6 inches of rain across parts of Southern Tennessee and far Northwest Alabama.

We’re currently running a rainfall deficit for the month in both Huntsville and Muscle Shoals, but we’re likely to turn that around before we get into next week, and we’ll be in a pretty big rainfall surplus by the middle of next week.

