Watching the Gulf this weekend

The National Hurricane Center is watching a disturbance over Central America that moves into the southwestern Gulf of Mexico this weekend.
Beach weather for the long holiday weekend looks decent: limited rip current risk, warm days, muggy nights, and a typical chance of a few spotty storms in the area (especially on Labor Day).
Any impact from this disturbance would happen in the Wednesday-Friday timeframe. At this point, we do not expect a repeat of anything close to Ida or even Sally from last year, but it’s worth watching. It does not have to be a ‘major’ storm to cause disruptive weather along the Gulf Coast!
Looking for the rest of the forecast? It’s always online at WHNT.com/Weather and in the “Daily Forecast” section on Live Alert 19!
-Jason
Connect with me!
Facebook
Twitter (@simpsonwhnt)