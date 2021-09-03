Watching the Gulf this weekend

A surface trough over portions of Central America and the southern Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico is producing disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity.

This system is expected to move west-northwestward during the next day or two, bringing locally heavy rains to these areas.

The disturbance is expected to move over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico late this weekend, and then move northwestward to northward over the western Gulf of Mexico early next week.

However, unfavorable upper-level winds could limit significant development during that time.

Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent.

NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK (SEPTEMBER 3, 2021)