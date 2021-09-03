Watching the Gulf this weekend

The Weather Authority

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The National Hurricane Center is watching a disturbance over Central America that moves into the southwestern Gulf of Mexico this weekend.

A surface trough over portions of Central America and the southern Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico is producing disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity.

This system is expected to move west-northwestward during the next day or two, bringing locally heavy rains to these areas.

The disturbance is expected to move over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico late this weekend, and then move northwestward to northward over the western Gulf of Mexico early next week.

However, unfavorable upper-level winds could limit significant development during that time.

Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent.

NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK (SEPTEMBER 3, 2021)

Beach weather for the long holiday weekend looks decent: limited rip current risk, warm days, muggy nights, and a typical chance of a few spotty storms in the area (especially on Labor Day).

Any impact from this disturbance would happen in the Wednesday-Friday timeframe. At this point, we do not expect a repeat of anything close to Ida or even Sally from last year, but it’s worth watching. It does not have to be a ‘major’ storm to cause disruptive weather along the Gulf Coast!

Looking for the rest of the forecast? It’s always online at WHNT.com/Weather and in the “Daily Forecast” section on Live Alert 19!

-Jason
Connect with me!
Facebook
Twitter (@simpsonwhnt)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Here To Send Us Your Photo