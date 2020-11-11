Watching the Caribbean Sea – The 30th Named Storm Likely This Week

The 2020 hurricane season doesn’t want to quit. We’ve set multiple records this year and we aren’t done. A strong wave in the eastern Caribbean likely becomes IOTA later this week giving us the 30th named storm of this record hurricane season. The National Hurricane Center gives this an 80% chance of developing over the next five days.

Where Will This One Go?

Several models haven’t picked up on this one yet. Hopefully it continues west and leaves the Gulf of Mexico alone. We don’t need the system to impact Nicaragua or Honduras either. That part of Central America is still recovering from then Category 4 Hurricane Eta. Some guidance tries to move the system northwest as well.

This Likely Becomes Iota

Intensity guidance bring this to tropical storm/hurricane status quickly. Iota is the next Greek letter giving us #30 for the 2020 season.

Tropical Storm Strength in 3-4 Days

Greek Alphabet

