Temperatures will be on the climb through the week ahead. Daytime highs are going to be some 10-15 degrees above normal heading into the work week.

Average temperatures at this time of the year are around 55 degrees. Highs this week will be in the middle to upper 60s. Some locations could reach 70 by Wednesday.

Another cold front will approach the area on Wednesday evening leading to the development of showers and a few storms late Wednesday into early Thursday morning. A few wrap-around showers could be possible on Friday.

Rainfall amounts across the area will be in the 3/4″ to 1″ range across the area. Timing and details will continue to be worked out over the days ahead, as we get closer to the event.

