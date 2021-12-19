Warming temperatures through this week

Stats for December

We are ending the weekend off on the cooler and breezy side but that won’t be the case heading through the remainder of the week! So far for the month of December, it has been mild with our average monthly temperature here in Huntsville being 65.9 degrees. If the month ended yesterday, December 18th, it would be the third warmest on record! The warmest December on record was in1933.

As we head throughout the week, temperatures are forecasted to warm back up! Highs for Monday and Tuesday will be in the low to mid-50s before winds shift from the north to the south. The more southerly breeze late week will lead to an increase in mild air and moisture in the region. Temperatures by Friday and Saturday will reach into the 60s.

On top of being able to enjoy mild temperatures, the area will continue to enjoy mainly dry conditions. An area of low pressure will track well to the south of the region on Tuesday, so the main impact we will see here is some cloud cover. Through the remaining portions of the week, we will see a mix of sunshine and clouds!

Holiday weekend preview

If you have plans to travel late week and into the Holiday weekend, there will be no problems weather-wise! Temperatures are forecasted to be above average for this time of year, with highs on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day reaching the mid to upper 60s! Santa will have no trouble getting presents to all the good boys and girls this year!