The first day of Fall was on September 23rd but it has been feeling like summer across the region.

Heading into the first week of October, the Tennessee Valley will see one of the warmest Octobers since 2019.

A look ahead to October

The Southeast region is currently locked in an ‘Omega Block’ weather pattern. This is a meteorological term that helps describe what is going on above the surface and determines the type of weather we see. In this pattern, the high pressure over our area is kept in place by an area of low pressure to the east and to the west.

The ridge of high pressure is what’s keeping the warm air in place over the region.

We are currently seeing one of the warmest starts in October since 2019. The high temperature in Huntsville on October 1st was 91 degrees. The high was eight degrees shy of the record of 99 degrees in 2019. The near 90-degree temperatures are forecast to continue through Thursday before we see a cool down.

September ends dry across the Tennessee Valley

Along with the warm temperatures, the dry conditions will also continue into the start of October. It has been over two weeks since Huntsville has seen measurable rainfall; a tenth of an inch of rain or more. The lack of rainfall has led to an expansion of drought conditions across North Alabama.

Changes Coming Late Week

After a dry and warm start to the week, we will finally see a change to the weather pattern. A cold front is forecast to track through the region late Thursday night into Friday. The frontal passage will bring the chance for scattered showers and isolated storms. While this activity will not be a washout, any rain we see will be beneficial for the area.

Along with the rain chance, the Southeast will see a cooldown. Behind the frontal passage winds will shift out of the northwest ushering in cooler air into the region. High temperatures by next weekend will be in the low 70s and low temperatures will be near the upper 40s!

While summer is trying to hold on tight to the Tennessee Valley, the cool crisp fall mornings will be here sooner than you know it!