The first few days of 2023 have been on the mild side for the Tennessee Valley. This has led to some of the warmest air on record here in Huntsville.

When reviewing the data for the average temperature, combing the highs and lows, between the first and third we observed 64.2 degrees. Normally the temperature on the first three days of January is 43 degrees, meaning this year is over 20 degrees warmer.

Tied Records January 3rd

While the main thing we remember from January 3rd is the strong to severe storms that tracked through the region, it was also on the warm side! High temperatures across the area, before the rain arrived, reached into the low 70s! For both Huntsville and Muscle Shoals, it tied the record high for that day.

Huntsville reached 72 degrees tying the previous record set back in 2000. For Muscle Shoals, the high reached 73 degrees tying the previous record from 2004.

Cooler Air On The Way

After starting off this new year with well above-average temperatures, we will finally see relief! Cool air will begin to filter back into the region for the second half of the week. Temperatures will return to the 50s, which will be closer to average than previous days!

Stick with the Weather Authority for the latest!