It has been rainy and cold for some time now across our area. Warmer weather is on the way in the days ahead.

By Saturday afternoon, the winds will shift from the north to out of the south. This will begin pulling in warmer air across our area. These southerly winds will continue to bring warmer air in over several days next week.

Daytime highs over the week ahead will be climbing above average for this time of the year. Highs next week will climb into the 60s, and could even push close to 70!

The warmer weather doesn’t end next week. The pattern looks to set up for more warm weather in the weeks to come. Expect above-average temperatures to continue through the middle of the month. This means that daytime highs will be warmer than 57 degrees, while morning lows will start out warmer than 36. This pattern looks to continue for a while, with above-average temperatures lasting at least through April.